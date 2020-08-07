Hefei-Narvik train shipment has potential to be alternative route to shipping industry



The shipping container was loaded on a train in the Chinese city of Hefei in in mid-July 2020. Less than two weeks later, it had made it through Kazakhstan and Russia, and all the way to Finland. In Helsinki, the container was sent north and then westwards across the border to Norway.

On 4 August 2020, a group of local logistics developers eagerly greeted the load as it rolled into the port area of Narvik, the north Norwegian town and infrastructure hub.

This successful delivery shows that goods can be sent between Narvik and China and that a new northern transport route can be developed, representatives of the Narvik Seaport say.

Please read the full exclusive story here