General news / Philippines

Deaths after recent flood in Philippines reach 46

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Philippines’ Magindanao province has faced another Nalgae storm in the past week, causing extensive flooding, landslides, and the death toll reaching up to 46.

According to CNN Philippines, thirteen deceased persons were already validated, twelve were injured, and twenty-eight are still missing.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) stated in its latest report that the number of affected families has reached 133,344, or 517,845 individuals.

Also, houses, agriculture, and infrastructure were damaged.

The heavy rain was expected to reach its peak during this weekend.

Sources:

Related posts:

45 dead from “Nalgae” storm in Philippines Tetrapak Thailand supports Friends in need of ‘Pa’ volunteer foundation Warning to Vietnam as Typhoon Noru hits the Philippines destructively European communities continue to assist Philippines on water crisis

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *