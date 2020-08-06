Sweden Alumni Network Hanoi hosts a send off gathering on 8 August 2020

The Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam – Hanoi Chapter invites Sweden Alumni / students to Sweden institutes and researchers to join Fika session on 8 August 2020. The gathering brings alumni and students/researchers who are going to attend at Sweden’s universities/schools this year a precious opportunity to meet, mingle and share experience before students’ departure.

Please note this event is only for alumni and students/researchers who are attending at Sweden’s schools/universities this year.

Time: 04.45 – 08.00pm: 8 August 2020

Location: Rue De Camp Cafe, 50A Trang Thi, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi.

Deadline for registration: 5 August 2020

For online registration, please read here