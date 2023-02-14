General news / Thailand

Earthquake reported in Southern province of Thailand Phang Nga

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Pattaya News.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a 3.7 Richters earthquake in the Tha Na sub-district in Kapong, Phang Nga province on Monday, 13 February 2023, at 2:43 PM.

The earthquake was about four kilometers deep. Tremors were felt in the Kapong and Takua Pa sub-district, according to The Pattaya News.

Though, currently, there are no reports of any damage.

Nordic people living in Phang Nga or closing areas are encouraged to comment if  they felt the shake.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/02/13/tremors-felt-in-phang-nga-after-earthquake-reports-video/

Related posts:

Greenland feels tremors from deadly Turkey earthquake A series of strong earthquakes hit Taiwan on Sunday Finland and Sweden to send assistance to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake Finnish building invention rebuilds earthquake-devastated schools in Indonesia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *