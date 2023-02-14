Earthquake reported in Southern province of Thailand Phang Nga

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a 3.7 Richters earthquake in the Tha Na sub-district in Kapong, Phang Nga province on Monday, 13 February 2023, at 2:43 PM.

The earthquake was about four kilometers deep. Tremors were felt in the Kapong and Takua Pa sub-district, according to The Pattaya News.

Though, currently, there are no reports of any damage.

Nordic people living in Phang Nga or closing areas are encouraged to comment if they felt the shake.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/02/13/tremors-felt-in-phang-nga-after-earthquake-reports-video/