Thailand announces prolonged visas to boost economy

Thailand has announced to prolong the visa exemption from 30 to 60 days. Furthermore, new rules will also be applied to the Visa on Arrival, Destination Thailand Visa(DTV) and the student visas. It will take effect from 15 July 2024.

The visa exemption was previously only valid for nationals from 57 countries and has now gone up to 93. Visitors under the scheme can stay for tourism or short-term business engagements. After the 60 days, visitors can prolong their visa at the Immigration Office for another 30-day period. Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden are all included in the new scheme.

The Visa on Arrival scheme will now be available to nationals from 31 countries and territories, which has gone up from 19. The visitors under this scheme can stay in Thailand for a maximum of 15 days and have to pay a 2000 Baht visa fee.

The new Destination Thailand Visa will be eligible for remote workers, digital nomads, freelancers, or participants in different activities such as Muay Thai courses.

Foreigners must have proof of not less than 500,000 Baht for the entirety of their stay. Furthermore, they must pay a 10,000 Baht visa fee. The holders of the visa can stay five years in Thailand with multiple entries, which can be extended for 180 days. But the cumulative say cannot exceed 180 days.

For the student visas, Thailand is extending the stay for foreign students of higher educations to stay for one more year after graduating. They can also work in that period and change their visa to a non-immigrant b visa without leaving Thailand if they become employed locally.

