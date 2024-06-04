Thailand’s high-skill visa attracts 56,000 foreign nationals

The spokesperson for the Thai PM’s Office revealed, that Thailand now has 56,000 foreign nationals with approved visas and work permits. That includes about 50,000 foreign executives and experts working under investment promotion projects.

According to the spokesperson, the trend is a result of PM Srettha Thavisin’s effort to boost Thailand’s competitiveness. The approved visas include Long-Term Resident Visas (LTR visas) and Smart Visas, which are aimed at so-called high-skilled personnel.

Furthermore, a new visa will be introduced in June. The new visa is called Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) and is aimed at foreign nationals to do remote work or work as digital nomads. The goal for this visa is also to attract more skilled foreign workers.

Source: Khaosod English