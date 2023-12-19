Southeast Asian visa simplifications increases tourism

This year, tourism rates has made quite a recovery in Asia, since countries simplified its visa requirements and entry procedures for international tourists.

Vietnam

In June, Vietnam approved to triple the validity of tourists visas to 90 days, which took in effect from 15 August. Furthermore, certain nations were exempted from visas, meaning they could stay in Vietnam for up to 45 days not needing a visa. Those countries were Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

Vietnam had an aim to receive 8 million tourists this year. The result has been 11,2 million, and the government expect the number to reach 13 by the end of the year.

China

In China, visas has been waived for five European countries, starting from 1 December. Those countries are France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain – along with Malaysia.

These nationalities can stay in China for up to 15 days without a visa, and the deal will last until November 2024. The government already claimed a positive effect – saying daily average numbers have risen with 39 percent in the first days of December, compared to the last day of November. It was in particular Malaysians who swung by the Chinese nation.

Lastly, China will cut visa fees by 25 percent for travelers from Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam from 11-31 December.

Thailand

From 25 September, Thailand offered exemption to tourists from China and Kazakhstan which will last until next February. This is due to China being the biggest tourist source. From November, visa requirements were waived for India and Taiwan too. Russians got their visa-free stay tripled too.

So far, Thailand has welcomed over 25 million tourists this year, close to meeting its target of 28 million.

Malaysia

Last July, Malaysia tripled a visa-free stay for Hong Kong citizens, and from December a 30-day visa-free entry was given to Chinese and Indian nationals too.

The country has so far welcomed 26 million tourists, making it the most visited country in Southeast Asia. Malaysia’s highest ever record was 27,44 million tourist in 2014.

Singapore

China and Singapore will start a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, according to the Singaporean foreign minister. Currently, Chinese citizens need a visa to enter Singapore.

This happens as Singapore is experiencing benefits from its Chinese travel sentiment, and China is also Singapore’s second-largest source of tourists. So far 1,2 million people from China visited the small country, following Indonesia.

Indonesia

And speaking of the sun, Indonesia is considering granting visa-free entry to 20 countries. But the government needs to finalize the list of countries included. This year, between January and October, the country received 9,4 million tourists, being an 124 percent increase from the same period a year before.

