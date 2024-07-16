Finnish meat approved in Vietnam

Vietnam has approved import of Finnish pork and poultry. According to the Finnish media Yle, this is a new direction as there up until now has been relatively few Finnish foods, that has been allowed into Vietnam.

This new development was announced by Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry this Monday, 15 July 2024. It was also underlined by Sari Essayah, the Finnish Minister of Agriculture, how much the Finnish Food Authority and the Finnish Embassy in Hanoi had contibuted in making this deal possible.

Accroding to Sari Essayah this new deal will boost the export from Finland to Vietnam significantly.

Source: Yle