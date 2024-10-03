The Swedish Embassy in Hanoi is organizing a special literary event on October 9, 2024, to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and Vietnam. The event, held at the Goethe-Institut, will feature a seminar on Swedish literature, bringing together prominent Swedish authors and Vietnamese readers, the Embassy writes on their Facebook page.

As part of the celebration, a poster exhibition titled “Between the Lines,” produced by the Swedish Institute, will showcase thoughts from leading Swedish literary figures on the role of literature. The exhibition highlights various perspectives within Swedish literature.

The seminar, “Swedish Literature,” will include presentations by top Swedish authors, including Mats Malm, Secretary of the Swedish Academy, Anna-Karin Palm, Karin Smirnoff, and Patrik Svensson, all joining online. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of literary works, listen to the authors’ discussions, and ask questions. The event aims to offer a unique experience for literature enthusiasts and those interested in understanding how literature shapes lives.

The evening will conclude with a Swedish-themed reception.

