Injured Danes ready to fly home from Thailand

4 out of the 13 young Danes, who were injured in a bus accident in northern Thailand, are now ready to fly home by commercial flight. According to Sune Vibits, country manager of Falck Global Assistance, the young Danes are still mentally affected by the accident and therefore they will not fly home by themselves.

Parents of some of the injured flew to Chiang Mai earlier this week, and will now fly back home with their children.

Earlier this week it was announced that some of the Danes were seriously injured and some were even in critical condition. But now all of the patients are in stable condition and it is expected that the remaining nine Danes will also be able to fly home within the next couple days. It is uncertain whether they will fly by commercial flights or air medical services.

The bus accident happened thursday on the route from Chiang Mai to Pai, where the young Danes were headed to attend a so-called full moon party. The passengers were all Danish citizens in the ages between 19 and 25. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve and they fell 15 meters down a mountainside. The driver, who was a Thai national, died in the accident.

