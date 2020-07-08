The adventurous life of Pensak Howitz

Cover

Pensak Biography of the Danish-Thai archaeologist, ambassador’s wife and Thai senator Pensak Howitz Danish-Thai Pensak Howitz (born 1939) has lived a most unusual life. The book PENSAK tells her fascinating and sometimes dramatic life story. At the same time, the book draws a portrait of Thailand and its close ties to Denmark. This is a captivating and loving portrait of a woman who has gone her own ways and on a variety of levels has strengthened the close ties between Denmark and Thailand. Among others as the companion of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her official visit to Denmark. As the wife of the Danish Ambassador Frantz Howitz she has been drinking champagne with Prince Henrik, visited a harem with Queen Margrethe and been the guests of Emperor Hirohito. As a Thai Senator, she has met Fidel Castro, Hillary Clinton and worked with Thaksin. She has been close to major political events and diplomatic crises. The book tells about Pensak Howitz’s childhood years during World War II in the province of Isaan and about her time as a student and university lecturer in the 1960s Copenhagen. After that, a new phase in her life unfolds in diplomacy as the wife of Danish ambassador to Thailand, and later Saudi Arabia and Japan – an existence that takes place parallel to participating in exciting archaeological discoveries and sometimes dangerous work in emergency relief work. Later follows the period in her life in which Pensak Howitz becomes Thai senator. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee she travels around the world and meets Presidents and Royalty. Back in Thailand, her everyday life spans from murder threats to collaboration with the reputable and corrupt leader Thaksin Shinawatra. The book draws a portrait of a woman who has chosen to live more lives and a woman who has fought for the rights of the poor and endangered species. She has more than anyone of her generation built not just one, but several bridges between Denmark and Thailand, among others also through her charity organization Raindrop Foundation. The book is also ideal as a gift for anybody interested in the recent history and the relationship between Denmark and Thailand. Den originale udgave af bogen paa dansk kan koebes online paa https://www.saxo.com hvor den koster 270 DKK. Forsendelse til Asien ca. 288 DKK. Den danske version kan ogsaa koebes som ebog, hvorved man sparer forsendelsesomkostningen