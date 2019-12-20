The Danish Vestas customised wind project in tidal zone Vietnam

The Danish wind Systems manufacturer Vestas has developed a customised solution for the 50MW Dong Hai 1 wind project in Bac Lieu province in Vietnam. The area is at high tide submerged and dry in low tide.

The Danish manufacturer will deliver the solution to local EPC construction contractor Bac Phuong JSC at the project site, which is submerged in water at high tide and has some of the turbines uncovered at low tide.

Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines in shallow waters close to shore in the Mekong Delta region to exploit the full potential of the region’s favourable wind conditions.

The project includes a combination of V150-4.2MW turbines in different power ratings with site-specific towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations that are raised above sea level.

The contract covers the supply and supervision of the installation of 13 V150-4.2MW, 10 3.8MW and three 4.0MW machines.

Vestas Asia Pacific sales director Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad said:

“This project demonstrates Vestas’ ability to develop wind energy solutions that unlock high wind sites in complex and challenging environments

“We are very proud to partner with Bac Phuong JSC and we look forward to taking part in the region’s large potential for intertidal wind projects.”

“Each turbine will be equipped with a full-scale converter, enhancing the wind park’s compliance with grid requirements,” Mr. Studihrad added.

William Gaillard, Vestas Asia Pacific sales vice-president said:

“Using locally produced towers and local contractors, this project will create jobs and support the Vietnamese government’s ambition to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix, for the benefit of the population.”

Chairman Mai Trong Thinh of Bac Phuong JSC said:

“We would like to thank Vestas for their engineering and technical support.

“We have been working closely together to ensure the foundation design suitability for the marine environment and allow building the project using local labor and equipment.

“With the deadline in November 2021 it was critical for us to find a partner that would ensure a successful and timely project completion.”

“We believe that with the technical support and supervision from Vestas during installation of the wind turbines, Dong Hai 1 will catch the finish line ahead of time.”

Under agreement, the project includes a 10-year active output management 5000 (AOM5000) service.

Turbine installation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.