Tonkla school in Chiang Mai is looking for teachers from Finland to be part of their team to assist in adapting the Finnish education approach to their school.

Tonkla School is a private coeducational alternative bilingual (Thai/English) school that aims to build a friendly learning environment in which students can grow. Tonkla has adopted a true Finnish approach to learning: happy kids learn best. Playing and learning go hand in hand.

More information about the positions and how to apply can be found in the poster below.