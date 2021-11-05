Jørgen Bollesen appointed as EKF’s new Co-Head of Origination covering Asia & Pacific 

EKF Denmark’s Export Credit Agency has appointed Jørgen Bollesen as the new Co-Head of Origination covering Asia & Pacific. EKF helps Danish companies make it possible and attractive for customers abroad to purchase Danish products by enhancing Danish exports through the financing of local buyers and the Agency has chosen Singapore as the new hub in the Asia Pacific Region.

In his new role, Jørgen Bollesen will work from the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, and in a recent update, the Embassy explains that Jørgen has worked in EKF for almost 10 years and has spent most of his career working internationally with corporate finance and including the lending side.

He has also experienced embassy life before, as he was the EKF Chief Representative of Russia & CIS at the Danish Embassy in Moscow from 2012 to 2016, the Embassy states.