HEI Schools Bangkok teaches lifelong learner skills during kids 7 magical years

The HEI Schools Bangkok teaches lifelong learner skills to children in their first seven years, following the Finnish educational curriculum developed by experts in early childhood education at the University of Helsinki.

“According to research, the first seven years of life are called ‘the magical years’. It is the period when the brain is growing and opening to receive any form of stimulation,” said Mr. Piyapong Sumettikoon, Chief Academic and Pedagogy Officer of HEI Schools Bangkok.

The students at HEI Schools are taught how to learn instead of focusing on academics. They are encouraged to participate in various activities, playing with each other, and having fun.

These elements effectively support children social skills and self-development.

The Finnish Ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Jyri Jarviaho, shared that early childhood education is significantly crucial for early childhood development.

He joined an activity with children and teachers at the school at Soi Sukhumvit 36, Klong Toey, Bangkok on past Sunday, 25 September 2022.

