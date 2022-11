The Big Pond Education in partnership with Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) and the Embassy of Finland in Manila are to organize a free webinar on “Finland Phenomenon-based Learning” on 7 November 2022 at 3.30 PM to 5,30 PM via Zoom.

Mr. IIkka Hendolin from University of Jyvaskyla Group is to be the guest speaker and discussing about the basic education in Finland and Finland’s Phenomenon-based Learning approach.

To join the webinar, please visit here for registration.