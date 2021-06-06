Tonkla school Chiang Mai invites to Study in Finland webinar

Tonkla school Chiang Mai is in cooperation with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok hosting a ‘Study in Finland’ webinar on 16 June. The webinar will be covering living and studying in Finland and participants will learn more about study opportunities in the world’s happiest country.

Join the complimentary webinar hosted by the Embassy of Finland in Thailand and Edunation – Study abroad in Finland & Europe on 16 June at 4 pm to learn about study opportunities in the world’s happiest country.

Kunthida Rungruengkiat, Chairperson of the Tonkla School in Chiang Mai and a Former Member of Thai Parliament, will join us to share her experiences of studying and living in Finland. Later we will learn about Edunation’s pathway program, which gives you a guaranteed access to a Finnish university.

