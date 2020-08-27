Unprecedented times, extraordinary solutions: An expert panel on thriving in the new normal

Companies continue to recover in the new normal. However, it seems that successful trial-and-error is the most effective–and only– business plan for a post COVID world.

An expert panel for stability in the new normal will be established with the Business Networking International (BNI) Inspire chapter as the organizor. The panel will give actionable and results-oriented advice from the branding, real estate, banking, travel, and IT industries. They will explore tactics on distinguishing and expanding your business.

The panel will be followed by a networking session and light meal courtesy of Get Fresh Bangkok. Sid Seghal, CEO of the Seghal Group who brought Indus and GerFresh to Thailand, will be part of the esteemed panel.

Business Networking International (BNI) events are one of the best platforms to connect your business with relevant influential individuals from different industries. The membership isn’t just local, but also national & international and the connections are vast, thereby making your business network & exposure exponentially larger than it originally was. BNI has over 800 members locally, and 300,000 worldwide.

The event will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday 2nd September at Spaces Empire Tower, an International Workplace Group (IWG) creation. Frederik Dhooge, Team Lead Sales Area Manager at IWG plc will also be speaking.

Secure one of 80 available seats at https://forms.bni-inspire.com/bod