Business in Asia / Denmark / Sustainability / Vietnam

Danish workshop to support Vietnam sustainable growth

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The workshop by Denmark’s Copenhagen Business School. Photo by VNA

The Copenhagen Business School in Denmark recently hosted a workshop to support Vietnamese enterprises in enhancing global value chains.

The workshop also discussed potential Vietnam-Denmark cooperations in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi along with experts and academics in the fields shared their perspectives.

The Ambassador highlighted that in climbing up the global value chains, effective approaches and recommendations in policy-making are expected to be addressed in order to support Vietnamese companies in achieving their goals.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/danish-workshop-seeks-ways-to-help-vietnamese-firms-climb-up-global-value-chains/238850.vnp

Related posts:

Denmark, Sweden partners in film festival in Manila to support UNPD sustainability goals The Nordics, Waste4change mobilise to solve Indonesia’s waste crisis EU ambassadors and Vietnam agreed on Post Covid-19 Green recovery Finland now recognizes Vietnam new passports

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.