Danish workshop to support Vietnam sustainable growth

The Copenhagen Business School in Denmark recently hosted a workshop to support Vietnamese enterprises in enhancing global value chains.

The workshop also discussed potential Vietnam-Denmark cooperations in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Luong Thanh Nghi along with experts and academics in the fields shared their perspectives.

The Ambassador highlighted that in climbing up the global value chains, effective approaches and recommendations in policy-making are expected to be addressed in order to support Vietnamese companies in achieving their goals.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/danish-workshop-seeks-ways-to-help-vietnamese-firms-climb-up-global-value-chains/238850.vnp