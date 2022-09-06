Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum 2022

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo credit: VNA

The Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum was successfully organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark on 5 September 2022 in Copenhagen.

During the forum, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen has affirmed that Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth.

She noted Denmark hopes that the two countries will establish a green strategic partnership to advance collaboration between their governments, peoples and businesses in sustainable development.

In addition, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi shared that Vietnam hopes to accelerate its green growth, particularly in green transition and digital transformation towards a green, circular and sustainable economy.

The event had more than 100 representatives from major Vietnamese and Danish companies, groups and investment funds participating.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-denmark-enjoy-potential-for-cooperation-in-green-growth/236791.vnp

 

Related posts:

Singapore company leases new environmentally friendly aircrafts to Braathens Regional Airways Five-year transition scheme for re-acquisition Danish citizenship expires August 31st 2020 Finnish shipping company welcomes first hybrid RoRo newbuild from China to its fleet Circular Business Models report launched by CIEM and Danish Embassy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.