Vietnamese scientists in Sweden wish to support homeland

Vietnamese experts, postgraduates and scientists in Sweden shared wishes to contribute more to the science-technology in Vietnam. The conversation was had a meeting held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan said overseas Vietnamese experts, scientists and postgraduates in national development are important for the development of Vietnam. He called on them to attract Swedish investments to Vietnam in fields of green transition, digital transformation, energy transition and innovation.

Furthermore, he suggested an association should be established, where Vietnamese experts and scientists in Sweden can gather. The participants supported the suggestion. Some of the participants also wished for the embassy to help connect with agencies and organisations in Vietnam in order to establish charity programs in their home country.

Source: Vietnam Pictorial

