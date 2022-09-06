Finland now recognizes Vietnam new passports

The Embassy of Finland in Ha Noi, Vietnam has announced to now recognize the new style Vietnamese passports with the added birthplace information.

According to the embassy, holders of the new passport may submit visa and residence permit applications under the aforementioned conditions,

“The decision was made by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs on 2 September 2022, which coincides with Vietnam’s National Day” said the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland.

Only the Czech Republic has still temporarily rejected the passports as Germany and Spain have also accepted the documents as long as there is added information regarding birthplace.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1312810/finland-recognises-vie-t-nam-s-new-passports-with-added-birthplace-information.html