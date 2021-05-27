Do you want to know more about business opportunities in The Philippines? Then sign up for this upcoming webinar on 3 June. The webinar is organized by The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines in cooperation with DI, Consideration of Danish Industry, and The Philippine Embassy in Copenhagen.

The webinar will feature Ambassador Grete Sillasen from the Embassy of Denmark in Manila and Ambassador Leo Herrera-Lim from the Embassy of the Philippines in Copenhagen.

In addition, the webinar will also feature several leading experts in the field including Deputy Dir. Gen Thomas Bustrup from the Danish Confederation of Industry, Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo from The Department of Trade and Industry as well as Ole Linnet Juul from the Danish Confederation of Industry. Iren Sy from Maersk Global service Centers, PH, and last but not least Christian Eyde Moeller from Lionheart Farms Philippines.

Register in advance through this link