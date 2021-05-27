Community news / Denmark / Philippines

Want to know more about business opportunities in The Philippines?

- by Mette Larsen - Leave a Comment

 

Do you want to know more about business opportunities in The Philippines? Then sign up for this upcoming webinar on 3 June. The webinar is organized by The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines in cooperation with DI, Consideration of Danish Industry, and The Philippine Embassy in Copenhagen. 

The webinar will feature Ambassador Grete Sillasen from the Embassy of Denmark in Manila and Ambassador Leo Herrera-Lim from the Embassy of the Philippines in Copenhagen.

In addition, the webinar will also feature several leading experts in the field including Deputy Dir. Gen Thomas Bustrup from the Danish Confederation of Industry, Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo from The Department of Trade and Industry as well as Ole Linnet Juul from the Danish Confederation of Industry. Iren Sy from Maersk Global service Centers, PH, and last but not least Christian Eyde Moeller from Lionheart Farms Philippines. 

Register in advance through this link

Related Posts

HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to FinnCham HK members

Norwegian Consulate Pattaya updates opening hours from 1 June

FinnCham webinar how to align work with your personal passion

About Mette Larsen

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Thailand

View all posts by Mette Larsen