The Philippines and Denmark continue anniversary celebrations all through September

This year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Denmark established on 28 September 1946 and the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Denmark are continuing commemorating the significant milestone all through September.

On 1 September, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia announced the theme for the celebration as “Partners in Progress for Sustainable Growth,” as the two nations commit toward sustainable development, which serves as one of the primary anchors of their two-way partnership.

This mutual trust between the two nations is captured in the 75th year logo, which features windmills with wind blades emulating the shapes of two local flowers, the Sampaguita, the Philippines national flower, and the floral emblem of Denmark, the daisy.

All through the month-long celebration, the embassies feature short videos on their social media platforms from companies and personalities across political, economic, and cultural sectors which exemplify the ties between the Philippines and Denmark.

The Danish Ambassador Grete Sillasen and Philippine Ambassador Leo Herrera-Lim kicked off the celebrations with a video talking about green development, sustainable growth, and looking back and moving forward 75 years and more.

In the video, Ambassador Grete Sillasen said, “We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Denmark in a rapidly changing world and under the impact of a global pandemic. So there is much reason for both to cherish our long-standing friendship and to continue to develop our partnership for just and sustainable development. Please, join us for a month of virtual celebrations.”

Join the celebrations and watch the videos here