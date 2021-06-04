Join NordCham’s Fireside Chat series with Ambassador Grete Sillasen

NordCham Philippines is inviting you to join the third session of the Fireside Chat series with the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen on 4 June 2021 from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM.

The event is free to attend and participants who register for the online dialogue will get a chance to ask Ambassador Grete Sillasen questions.

Ambassador Grete Sillasen has dedicated her career to international relations, starting with three postings for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has been with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1994 and has held various senior positions in Copenhagen and abroad.

Before she was appointed Ambassador to the Philippines, she was Ambassador to Argentina with cross accreditations to Paraguay and Uruguay. Ms. Sillasen holds a Master’s degree in Law (LL.M.) from the University of Aarhus, Denmark. She is married to Mr. Kim Christensen who is currently the Danish ambassador to Vietnam and Laos, and they have three children.

The event will also be streamed live on NordCham’s Facebook page.

Find more information and register here