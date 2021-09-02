Philippines and Denmark starts 75th year of diplomatic relations with video presentations

The 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Denmark and the Philippines is fast approaching and to celebrate the occasion on 28 September, the embassies in both countries have started month-long video presentations through their respective social media platforms embodying the theme, “Partners in Progress for Sustainable Growth”.

In a recent update, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines writes, “Continuing all through this month, we will be featuring messages from our colleagues, partners, and friends sharing to us how deep, strong, and enduring Denmark-Philippine relations are and continue to be.

The online celebration was officially kicked off on 1 September where the embassy shared a video of Danish Ambassador Grete Sillasen and Philippine Ambassador Leo Herrera-Lim talking about green development, sustainable growth, and looking back and moving forward 75 years and more.

