Ambassador Sillasen and Embassy staff visits Cebu

Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen and a delegation of staff from the Embassy of Denmark are there days visiting Cebu.

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines shares that the aim of the visit is to conduct consular and trade meetings as well as to participate in the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the 8.9 km toll bridge expressway in Metro Cebu which links Cebu City and Cordova, Cebu.

Upon arrival, the Ambassador and Embassy staff were warmly welcomed by the officials of the GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation at the Mactan Cebu Airport and they are looking forward to a productive visit, the Embassy notes.