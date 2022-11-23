Watch documentary on Afghan-Danish footballer Nadia Nadim at France Singapore Festival

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore calls attention to the Singapore French Film Festival 2022 screening the documentary “NADIA” this Saturday 26 November at the Projector.

The documentary celebrates the story of Afghan-Danish football player Nadia Nadim, who has played her 100th match for Denmark.

Nadia Nadim was born and raised in Afghanistan until the Taliban executed her father, and the rest of her family had to flee the country on foot. After negotiating with smugglers and staying in refugee camps, they eventually found asylum in Denmark.

Upon attaining Danish citizenship, Nadia quickly became a member of the National Football Team – thereby being the first Dane with a naturalized citizenship to represent a Denmark Senior National Football Team.

Joining Paris Saint-Germain in capturing their first-ever league title in 2021, Nadim was announced the most influential and greatest Afghan female footballer of all times.

The Embassy states it being safe to say that Nadia has made a significant impact on the field. Yet, Nadia’s ambitions extend far beyond football as she this year also fulfilled her goal of becoming a doctor in Denmark.

The French Film Festival is co-presented by Alliance Française, as part of vOilah! France Singapore Festival. France Singapore Festival runs from 26 October to 27 November 2022 and celebrates the success and strength of France and Singapore’s bilateral partnership. A flagship event presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore, this year’s Festival is themed “Inspiration” presenting a line-up specially curated to spark inspiration and enlighten minds and souls.

For further information and tickets: https://theprojector.sg/films-and-events/nadia/?fbclid=IwAR2hKPESHJPDMcL2uHK4UeE210P4lka9CLOD8zj0ipum4LhBf8LhOx4Qdl4

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG