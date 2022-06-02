12 Swedish companies in Thailand pledge to offer one month paid paternity leave

For the first time, 12 Swedish companies in Thailand have pledged to offer their employees one month paid paternity leave.

Among the companies are ABB, Astra Zeneca, IKEA, Electrolux and Volvo.

This is an important step to promote and strengthen gender equality both at the work place and at home by sharing responsibilities.

The “Paternity leave pledge 2022” will be signed in conjunction with an opening of a photo exhibition on “Parenting – an equal opportunity”, at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, 7 June, 2022.

Programme 7 June

13.30 Registration

14.00 Welcoming remarks by Ambassador of Sweden and introduction of participating companies.

14.15 Toast and Photo sessions together with the Ambassador and company representatives.

14.20 Q&A by the reporters.

14.45 Visit of the exhibition.

15.00 End of the event.

Refreshment and snack will be served.

More information about the photo exhibition “Parenting – an equal opportunity”



For this exhibition, documentary photographer Elin Berge has portrayed and interviewed parents in Sweden who strive to live equal lives. Berge’s 23 photos offer an insight into the endeavour of these parents to move beyond deeply rooted conceptions of gender roles and expectations towards a more equal partnership. Sweden was the first country in the world to introduce parental leave for both mothers and fathers in 1974, and today parents are offered 480 days of parental leave. An important step towards greater equality in work and family life. Parental leave means that women in Sweden do not have to choose between a career and a family. For fathers, it means an opportunity to experience a closer bond with their children through shared responsibilities.

Both the Paternity leave pledge and the exhibition will be presented at the Sweden – Thailand Sustainable Development Forum 2022 taking place on 8 June. More information on the Forum here.

Source: Embassy of Sweden