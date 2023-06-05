67-year-old activist arrested in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the massacre

Hong Kong police have detained more than 20 people, including prominent pro-democracy figure Alexandra Wong, also known as “Grandmother Wong,” on the 34th anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Police in Hong Kong said late on Sunday they had detained 23 people between the ages of 20 to 74 who were suspected of “breaching the peace.”

This is reported by journalists on the spot from the AFP news agency.

Wong held flowers in one of Hong Kong’s shopping areas, where for years the victims of the Tiananmen Square events have been remembered. From here, she was escorted into a police car by the authorities.

For years, Hong Kong has been the only place on Chinese soil where it’s been allowed to mark the massacre. This was banned in 2020 and is now punishable by up to two years in prison.

The Tiananmen Square crackdown refers to the military’s brutal handling of demonstrations in Beijing in 1989. Hundreds of thousands of students gathered at Tiananmen Square in protest against the communist regime in China.

There is uncertainty about how many protesters were killed. Estimates range from a few hundred to several thousand.

Source: theguardian.com