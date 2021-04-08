ABB Electrification calls out for Thai tech startups

ABB Electrification is calling out for Thai tech startups to join the global sustainability challenge.

The ABB Electrification Startup Challenge is now open for registration. They are looking for a number of technology startups across some of the key divisions to compete in the challenge and help them work to speed up sustainability through electrification.

Each of the 3 winners will receive $30,000 USD, along with many other benefits.

Apply by 30 April 2021. To learn more and apply, please click here.