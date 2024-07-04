Business in Asia / Indonesia / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining

ABL of Norway wins Petronas contract

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment

Petronas, the Malaysian national oil company, has awarded a contract to ABL of Norway for rig inspection services across its offshore assets in Indonesia.

The one-year contract, which includes an optional one-year extension, will see ABL provide a range of services including rig assurance, technical risk assessments, equipment-focused inspections, drilling readiness peer reviews and client representation.

ABL’s Indonesian team based in Jakarta will oversee the project, supported by their new office in Batam.

“Our rig inspection experts have extensive industry experience and in-depth knowledge across all types of rigs,” commented Deddy Setiyatno, ABL Indonesia country manager as quoted by Upstreamonline.com

Source: Finance.Yahoo.com

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *