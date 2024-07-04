Nordic tourists visa-free for Laos

Citizens of Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Greece are exempted from visa requirements for their first 15-day visit to Laos, provided the purpose of their trip is tourism.

The visa-free entry is part of the new Laotian strategy to strengthen its tourism sector. The country this year launched the “Visit Laos 2024” program to attract more international tourists in 2024 and 2025 and highlight its unique culture, lifestyle and entrepreneurial opportunities.

If the Nordic nationals apply in advance, they can get multiple-entry visas through Lao diplomatic missions. If the visa is obtained on arrival or online, visitors will only be allowed single entry for up to 60 days.

Tourists from Thailand traveling with certain documents “Border Pass” or “Temporary Border Pass” – a document that is used in place of a passport or ID card under an agreement between the two countries – can now stay in Laos for up to 10 days, significantly longer than the previous time limit of 3 days. A similar extension is available for Vietnamese tourists on similar border passes.

So far, the visa relaxations are temporary. They will be in effect from July 1 to December 31, 2024.

