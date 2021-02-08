Ambassador Christensen updated on the Danish Pavillion on Lazada e-commerce platform

On 3 February 2021, the Danish embassy in Vietnam updated on Danish Pavillion on Lazada e-commerce platform’s current affairs, as follow:

It has been almost three months since the MOU signing ceremony and the launching of the first Danish Pavilion on Lazada in Vietnam took place. Since then, our first campaign has succeeded in bringing thousands of high-quality Danish products directly to Vietnamese consumers, highlighting the expertise of our nation and displaying our “Hygge” philosophy of living. By collaborating with a leading e-commerce platform in Vietnam, we ensured that all the products at our pavilion are 100% authentic, and the customers feel assured when shopping with us. With the Tet holiday fast approaching, we believe that it is now the perfect time for a lookback on our achievements, please enjoy the video.

If you want to add some Danish atmosphere to your Tet celebration, do not hesitate to visit the Danish Pavilion.https://pages.lazada.vn/wow/gcp/lazada/channel/vn/khuyen-mai/thuong-hieu-dan-mach