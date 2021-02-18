Ambassador Thorgaard and Grundfos team visited Koh Samui



This week the Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard, together with the Danish company Grundfos, visited Koh Samui to meet with some of the key stakeholders in this green and sustainable transition for sharing of ideas for mutual inspiration.The trip included a visit to the municipality, where the Smart City control room is located as well as a visit to Chaweng waste water treatment plant, where new technology has reduced energy consumption and overall cost of operation.

At Tessaban 1 Watlamai school, the Ambassador was introduced to sustainable solutions, where bio waste from lunch was converted into electricity and cooking gas as well as fertilizer for the local community.

The visit was also marked by a reception to celebrate the anniversary of the 400 years of commercial relations between Denmark and Thailand. Guests included representatives from Surat Thani provincial office, Samui municipality, Regional water resources office, Samui Tourism Association, Thai Hotels Association (Southern region), Grundfos, E Square, S Design and Construction.

See more from the visit from the embassy’s photo album and here.

Photo courtesy: the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok

