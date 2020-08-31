Danish ambassador invited as a guest of honour to Thai PBS TV

H.E. Jon Thorgaard, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, along with representatives of 6 other countries in Thailand were invited by Thai PBS television station to participate as an honoured guest at an event where young campers and their families are cycling to Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani province to learn about wildlife and environmental conservation.

The Ambassador spoke to the audience from the stage as well as in a separate interview, which will air on Thai PBS in the coming days. The Ambassador’s message touched upon the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, the Danish laws and initiatives on reducing CO2 emissions and the bicycle culture of Denmark.