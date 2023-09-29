Believer 2 was filmed in both Norway and Thailand

Believer 2 has its premiere on 5 October. And viewers might get a grasp of both Southeast Asia and Scandinavia while watching the action thriller. For the filming for this sequel took place in both Thailand and Norway.

The South Korean film is produced by Lim Seung-young and it follows main character Jo Won-ho, who continues his investigation in one of the biggest drug cartels in Asia.

It is set to have its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on 5 October 2023, but if you can’t attend, do not worry. From 17 November 2023 you can stream it on Netflix.

Source: Coming Soon