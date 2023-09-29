Indonesian unionists in Stockholm

The Swedish Paper Workers Union hosted a meeting mid September, which brought together international unionists. Including some from Indonesia.

Since the pandemic, physical meetings have been difficult to hold, and the overall effects of covid were discussed in the meeting.

Here, Rahmat Hendra from FSP2KI from Indonesia said that the pandemic didn’t seem to have much impact on Indonesia’s pulp and paper industry. However employers ‘took advantage and delayed salary increases,’ IndustriALL Union writes.

Unions in the Indonesian country have also been fighting against the debated Omnibus law, which eliminates the sectoral minimum wage. It also allows an excessive use of outsourcing and reduces the nominal severance pay.

The importance of speaking up

To Sweden, these insights and meetings are important, so the unions can continue to grow stronger.

“Countries, where unions are strong and able to change conditions, are good countries to live in,” Håkan Juholt, Ambassador to South Africa, said in the meeting.

The unionists had a visit to a Swedish paper and packaging company “Billerud’s mill” in Skäblacka.

They taught the visitors about the labour relations in Sweden and were presented to the Swedish-model of union-employer negotiations on salaries and working conditions.

Source: IndustriALL