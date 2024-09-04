Blekinge Chairman chooses Thai luxury hospital amid implementing a cost-saving plan for Region Blekinge

Robert Lindén, the chairman of Region Blekinge and a member of the Sweden Democrats (SD), has chosen to receive medical care at a luxury hospital in Thailand rather than using local healthcare services. This decision comes amid significant financial challenges for Region Blekinge, which is facing a 557 million kronor deficit and has implemented a cost-saving plan that includes laying off 90 employees. The region also has the longest wait times in the country for cancer patients.

Luxury Medical Care Abroad

Lindén, elected chairman for the first time last year, faces criticism for choosing a private hospital in Pattaya, Thailand. He reportedly visited the hospital during a recent vacation for routine checks. Lindén claims he follows this practice whenever he is in Thailand. He has also promoted the hospital on his Facebook page. He highlighted its fast medical services, including MRIs, ultrasounds, and quick surgical procedures.

Local Healthcare Struggles

The situation raises questions about Lindén’s choice given the severe strain on Blekinge’s healthcare system. The region’s deficit has led to prolonged waiting times, particularly for cancer treatments, with Blekinge being the worst performer in Sweden in this regard. Despite the financial issues, the Tidö government, which supports SD, has not taken substantial steps to address the crisis. Nationwide, regions in Sweden are expected to face a combined deficit of 20 billion kronor this year.

Regional Controversies

Lindén’s decision is not isolated. Recent controversies in Blekinge include Louise Erixon (SD) in Sölvesborg, who faced criticism after six officials resigned following her return from parental leave. Erixon had received an unwarranted allowance of 57,000 kronor during her leave but claimed to have compensated her replacement with 39,000 kronor in cash.

The issues in Blekinge highlight ongoing concerns about the region’s governance and the effectiveness of its political leadership. As local leaders opt for foreign luxury services while managing a strained healthcare system, the situation in Blekinge remains under scrutiny.

Source: Aftonbladet