Brunei and Finland in educational collaboration?

Non-Resident Ambassador of Finland to Brunei, Daraussalam Sami Rafael Leino visited Alias Abu Bakar, Center Director at the Seameo Voctech Regional Centre in Brunei on 13 December.

At the meeting, Alias stressed a potential for collaboration within areas of education with Finland. He said the visit provided a ‘platform to explore opportunities between the centre and Finland to enhance educational experiences.’ As well as contributing to better quality education.

Seameo updated the Finnish Ambassador on its own development, sharing insights into knowledge management, research and consultancy.

The rest of the meeting simply continued as a dialogue, exploring future partnerships with institutions in Finland for regional vocational development.

Source: The Star