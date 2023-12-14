IKEA new branch in Thailand receives positive feedback after first week opening

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA shared that after the first week of opening its new branch in Thailand, IKEA Sukhumvit, it received positive feedback from both Thai and international shoppers, making high sales on several items.

IKEA Sukhumvit is located at Emsphere shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand and had its grand opening on the first of December this year. According to a statistic, the new store had 120,000 shoppers visiting the place from 1-7 December 2023.

IKEA’s FRAKTA tote bags were the items which made the highest sales, followed by white plates and kitchen wares from OFTAST collection and ISTAD ziplock bags. Products like PAX wardrobes, EKTORP, sofas and BESTÅ storage units were the top three bestselling of Non-Cash & Carry items.

IKEA’s services like Same-Day Delivery, Click & Collect, and Order & Collect also had good performance in the first week .

Furthermore, IKEA’s food & snack menus including Swedish-style meatballs, roasted chicken legs, fish & chips, sausage and salmon dishes, hot dogs, ice-cream, chocolate and different flavors of jelly were shoppers’ favorites.

Source: The Standard Wealth