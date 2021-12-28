Cambodia’s bicycle export increase: Denmark and Sweden part of main markets

It has been a good year for Cambodia’s bicycle export and according to recent figures from the Ministry of Commerce, bicycle manufacturers in the country earned $514 million from exports in January-October 2021.

The earnings is a year-on-year increase of 21 percent and part of the countries main markets are the Nordic countries of Denmark and Sweden together with the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, ASEAN countries, Belgium, Holland, Austria, Australia, Czech, Italy, Columbia, South Korea, Spain, Slovenia, and Canada.

According to the Ministry, the bicycles are assembled in the special economic zones located in Bavet city, Svay Rieng province that shares a border with Vietnam and exported under free trade agreements, other trade deals, the Generalised System of Preferences and Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) schemes.

During the Ministry’s annual meeting last week, Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak said that Cambodia’s export has remained strong despite the pandemic.

“Despite disruptions made by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s strong export of bicycles has remained this year,” the Minister said.

Source: Khmer Times