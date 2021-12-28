Danish travel agency Tui will rebook or refund travelers to Thailand 

The travel agency Tui in Denmark got very busy following Thailand’s announcement of suspending its so-called ‘Test and go’ quarantine free entry scheme last week. Not only does it complicate things for Danish travelers who have already booked their holiday to Thailand, but the news also came very sudden but the company will do its best to rebook or refund travelers.

“First and foremost, we are annoyed by the decision they have made in Thailand, which has just come out of the blue,” Communications manager Mikkel Hansen says to BT.

The suspension means that travelers need to undergo a seven to ten-day quarantine upon entry to Thailand or travel directly to Phuket under the so-called ‘Phuket Sandbox’ where travelers have to stay for 7 days until they are allowed to travel to other parts of the country.

“When we received the news, we did everything in our power to immediately contact all our customers, both those who are already in Thailand and those who are leaving in the next few weeks,” Mikkel Hansen from Tui says.

Danes who are already staying in Thailand will not be affected nor will those who have already received approval for their Thailand Pass. But everyone else will most likely need to change their itineraries if they have booked holidays outside of Phuket or simply cancel their holiday if they do not want to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Tui is ready to move customers to Phuket hotels or refund their bookings to Thailand, Mikkel Hansen says and adds that he does not know yet how many Danes will be affected by this as the process of receiving an approved Thailand Pass is between the Thai authorities and the individual traveler.

The new restrictions are provisionally valid until 4 January, when they will be reassessed.