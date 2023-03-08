Chinese company behind floating solar farm in Indonesia

Chinese-based Sungrow FPV, the provider of floating solar solutions, has secured a contract for the supply of floating systems for the largest floating solar project in Indonesia to date.

The delivery of the systems for the 192MW Cirata floating solar project will begin in the first quarter of 2023, Sungrow FPV informed.

The assignment is currently the largest floating solar project with the deepest water depth, largest water level fluctuation, and highest underwater elevation difference, according to Sungrow FPV.

According to vice president of Sungrow FPV, Wu Weiwu, the company’s technical team completed the design of this project through scaled hydrodynamic water tank tests and a simulation methodology of floating solar system.

Indonesia is the largest energy user in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The country is targeting 23% of its energy mix coming from renewables by 2025, rising to 31% by 2030.

The Cirata project is expected to play a strategic role in building Indonesia’s renewable energy production capacity.

Source: offshore-energy.biz