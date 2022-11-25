ASEAN food festival to be held in Vietnam

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and its partners, the Vietnam–ASEAN Friendship Organisation are hosting ASEAN food festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 24-27 November 2022.

According to Vietnam News, there will be 46 stalls of food and beverages from restaurants and businesses from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam.

This food festival’s purpose is to promote the relationships and cooperation between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, said Hồ Xuân Lâm, HUFO’s vice chairman.

In addition, the festival also includes performances of traditional music and dance from ASEAN countries, street art performances and cooking shows, reported Vietnam News.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1398418/hcm-city-to-host-asean-food-festival.html