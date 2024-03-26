Finland / International relations / Vietnam

Finland-Vietnam cooperation from development aid to development cooperation

The Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho said Vietnam is one of the country’s key trade partners of Finland in ASEAN and there has been a significant increase in bilateral turnover over the past 50 years. Furthermore, he said the ties between Finland and Vietnam have shifted to being ties of development aid to development cooperation, which is a positive sign for the bilateral relations. Since diplomatic relations were established, Finland has provided non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Jussi Halla-aho and a high-ranking delegation of the Finnish Parliament arrived in Ha Noi on Sunday 24 March 2024. Today is the last day of the three-day official visit. Vietnam is Jussi Halla-aho’s first visit to a country outside of Europe, which underlines the special bond between the two countries.

The visit is expected to help strengthen cooperative relations. According to the National Assembly’s Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue the bilateral turnover of nearly US$380 million in 2023 was a modest number given the large potential of the two countries collaborations. He added, that Vietnam wants to promote trade collaborations and hopes that Finland wants to import iron, steel products, machinery, vehicles, garments and footwear from Vietnam.

