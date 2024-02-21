Norwegian Ambassador met with ASEAN Secretary-General

The Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr Kao Kim Hourn, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to ASEAN, Kjell Tormod Pettersen, met yesterday, 20 February 2024, for a work lunch.

During the meeting they exchanged views on how to strengthen the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership. They had a special focus on the implementation of the partnership.

Dr. Kao Kim Hourn and Kjell Tormod Pettersen also briefly touched base on the regional and international issues that the world is currently facing.

Source: asean.org