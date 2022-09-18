Chinese rights lawyer awarded with Swedish Human Rights prize

The Swedish Foundation of Anna Dahlbäck Memorial Fund awarded the Chinese rights lawyer, Mr. Yu Wensheng with the “2022 Grant in Memory of Anna Dahlbäck” on 9 September 2022.

Currently, he is based in Beijing, China, therefore he had someone else receive the award on his behalf.

According to The Epoch Times, it provides details of an interview features Mr. Yu:

“Yu said over the past ten years, dozens of human rights lawyers have been arrested by the communist regime, adding that the rule of law and human rights in China has seriously regressed.”

Due to his support of human rights and democracy, he also has been persecuted by the Chinese regime for several years.

“The servile thinking in the Chinese mind is too much, and some people need to walk in the front to lead the Chinese people to achieve freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” added Mr. Yu.

The Foundation of Anna Dahlbäck Memorial Fund is supported and participated by Amnesty International, the Swedish NGO Diakonia, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Red Cross, the Swedish Bar Association, among other organizations and institutions.

Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-rights-lawyer-yu-wensheng-bestowed-swedish-human-rights-award_4736246.html