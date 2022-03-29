EU and 21 other countries call on Myanmar’s military to stop its violence and restore path to democracy

In a joint statement on Armed Forces Day in Myanmar, the EU and Foreign Ministers from 21 countries including, but not limited to, Norway and Iceland called on Myanmar’s military to stop its violence and restore Myanmar’s path to democracy.

The joint statement reads:

A joint statement on Armed Forces Day in Myanmar by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union and the Foreign Ministers of Albania, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Georgia, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On Armed Forces Day, we remember those killed and displaced by violence over the last year, including at least 100 people killed on this day alone one year ago.

Some countries continue to supply lethal assistance to Myanmar’s military regime, enabling its violence and repression. We urge all countries to support the people of Myanmar by immediately stopping the sale or transfer of arms, military equipment, materiel, dual-use equipment, and technical assistance to Myanmar, in line with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/75/287.

We reiterate our call on the military to cease its violence and restore Myanmar’s path to democracy.