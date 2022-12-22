Philippines expresses concerns over China start reclaiming unoccupied lands in South China Sea

The Philippines recently expressed concerns over China’s starting to reclaim unoccupied lands in the South China Sea.

“We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea’s undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the Philippine foreign ministry said on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Philippines’ President has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines’ maritime rights.

In response to all the Philippines’ officials, the Embassy of China accused the US of using the dispute to “stir up troubles” according to Bloomberg’s report on the matter, citing

satellite images from United States officials.

